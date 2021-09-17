Woman Arrested for Allegedly Punching 77-Year-Old NYC Woman in Face, Stealing Bible and Purse

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly punching a 77-year-old woman in the face before stealing her purse and bible in Queens over the weekend.

Lisa Bailey faces a robbery charge in the Sunday noon attack on a 36th Avenue sidewalk. It wasn't clear if she had retained an attorney.

According to police, Bailey allegedly walked up to the victim and hit her that day, then pulled her into a parking pay station while wresting her belongings from her arms and ran off.

The victim was evaluated at the scene for lacerations to her hands but did not require further medical attention, officials say.