CRIME STOPPERS

Crook Punches 77-Year-Old NYC Woman in Face, Steals Bible and Purse

The victim was evaluated at the scene for lacerations to her hands but did not require further medical attention, officials say

bible thief
Handout

Cops are looking for a thief they say punched a 77-year-old woman in the face before stealing her purse and bible in Queens over the weekend.

The woman was walking on a 36th Avenue sidewalk when the man walked up and hit her around noon Sunday, police say. He then pulled the woman into a parking pay station while wresting her belongings from her arms and ran off.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was evaluated at the scene for lacerations to her hands but did not require further medical attention, officials say.

They released surveillance of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSQueensrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us