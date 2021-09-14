Crook Punches 77-Year-Old NYC Woman in Face, Steals Bible and Purse

Cops are looking for a thief they say punched a 77-year-old woman in the face before stealing her purse and bible in Queens over the weekend.

The woman was walking on a 36th Avenue sidewalk when the man walked up and hit her around noon Sunday, police say. He then pulled the woman into a parking pay station while wresting her belongings from her arms and ran off.

The victim was evaluated at the scene for lacerations to her hands but did not require further medical attention, officials say.

They released surveillance of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.