Woman, 77, Found Beaten to Death Inside NYC Home: Sources

A 77-year-old woman was found beaten to death in Brooklyn, authorities said Sunday.

First responders were dispatched for a possible assault inside a residence on East 45th Street near Linden Boulevard in the Flatbush section late Saturday.

Police found Elenora Bernard with bruising and swelling all over her body, two police sources said. They also said she suffered from dementia.

Bernard was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 77-year-old is reportedly the mother of former Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards.

An initial investigation has not led to a motive yet, the sources said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.