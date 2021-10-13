Woman, 30, Dies After Being Shot During Dispute Between Teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

A 30-year-old woman has died after she was shot in Brooklyn during what police sources say was a dispute between teens.

A senior NYPD official familiar with the investigation said the victim was standing on the corner of Belmont and Georgia Avenue before 9 p.m. Tuesday when she was shot once in her head. The gunfire came from a group of three teenage boys who were involved in a fight and it's not clear whether the woman was the intended target.

The woman, who police didn't identify the victim pending family notification, was transported to Brookdale Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available and an investigation is ongoing, police said.