Whole Foods Market to Open in NoMad June 1

A new Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood next month.

The store, which will cover more than 54,000 square feet, will open June 1 at 63 Madison Ave. -- between 27th and 28th streets.

The new location’s product assortment features more than 1,000 local items from New York City and the surrounding area, according to the grocery chain.

The store will also feature a specialty department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers, a full-service seafood counter as well as a full-service meat counter, more than 180 craft beers, a prepared foods section, bakery, and a wellness and beauty section.

Additionally, the new location will have on-site dining options, including Za’atar, a quick-service Mediterranean local, Nomad 63 by Whole Foods Market, a bar offering beer, wine, and bar bites, and a full-service coffee bar operated by Café Grumpy.