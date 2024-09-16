When is iOS 18 being released?: Here's what you need to know about Apple's newest operating system

Apple released the latest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 18, on Monday, and with it comes new features for Messages, the home screen and control centers, and eventually, Apple Intelligence, its A.I. functionality.

The release in the United States occurred Monday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

iOS 18 is available for all iPhones released in 2018 or later, CNBC reported.

Among the new features in Apple's iOS 18 are the "biggest ever design update" for Photos, more customization in layouts, new Messages and Mail functionality and a new Passwords app.

When is Apple Intelligence being released?

iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have access to Apple Intelligence in beta version this fall, Apple said.

How do I download iOS 18?

Your phone may automatically download iOS 18 if the following setting is turned on:

Setting ---> General ---> Software Update ---> Automatic Updates ---> iOS updates

If you want to force a download manually: