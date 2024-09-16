Apple Inc.

When is iOS 18 being released?: Here's what you need to know about Apple's newest operating system

Apple is releasing its latest iPhone operating system version, iOS 18, on Monday, though upcoming features around Apple Intelligence will come at a later date

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Apple released the latest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 18, on Monday, and with it comes new features for Messages, the home screen and control centers, and eventually, Apple Intelligence, its A.I. functionality.

The release in the United States occurred Monday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

iOS 18 is available for all iPhones released in 2018 or later, CNBC reported.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Among the new features in Apple's iOS 18 are the "biggest ever design update" for Photos, more customization in layouts, new Messages and Mail functionality and a new Passwords app.

When is Apple Intelligence being released?

iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have access to Apple Intelligence in beta version this fall, Apple said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

How do I download iOS 18?

Your phone may automatically download iOS 18 if the following setting is turned on:

  • Setting ---> General ---> Software Update ---> Automatic Updates ---> iOS updates

If you want to force a download manually:

  • Select update under Setting ---> General ---> Software Update on your iPhone

This article tagged under:

Apple Inc.
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us