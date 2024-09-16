Apple releases iOS 18 for iPhones, but it doesn't include Apple Intelligence

Apple on Monday released iOS 18, the latest version of its software for iPhones.

This is Apple's biggest iPhone update of the year, but this one does not include Apple Intelligence, the company's forthcoming AI system.

Apple on Monday released iOS 18, the latest version of its software for iPhones.

This is Apple's biggest iPhone update of the year, but this rollout does not include the company's forthcoming artificial intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, which is the focus of Apple's new ads. Apple Intelligence will be released to the public in a beta version later this fall, and it will come as part of a separate software update, Apple said.

The iOS 18 update will change the way the iPhone operating system looks and feels. One of the banner features this year is the ability to change the color of the home screen's icons. In general, the iPhone's new user interface will have a large number of customization options.

Separately, many of Apple's apps have been redesigned or updated. In particular, Apple's Messages app will gain the ability to send RCS messages, which turn SMS text messages — known to some iPhone users as green bubbles — into a more modern experience with better photo quality and typing indicators.

The update is available for all iPhones released in 2018 or later. You can download it in Settings > General > Software Update.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Source: Apple Inc.

Here are some of the big changes: