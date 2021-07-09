What Tri-State Residents Have the Highest Average Monthly Utility Bills?

Ever find yourself angry at how high your utility bill is, convinced that living anywhere else would be cheaper for you?

Well if you're in Connecticut, you might be right.

According to a report from Wallethub, the Nutmeg State has the highest average monthly energy costs in the U.S.

The "Land of Steady Habits" is also apparently the land of steadily rising utilities, as the average resident spends $411 on electricity, heating and gas each month in Connecticut. While the state isn't the most expensive in any one of those utilities in particular, the monthy costs for electricity and home heating both land in the top five (CT pays the third-most in electricity costs, and fourth-most in heating).

In fact, all of New England landed toward the top of the list, with Massachusetts (3rd), Maine (6th), New Hampshire (10), Rhode Island (11th) and Vermont (14th) all among the tops in the country.

As for Connecticut's fellow tri-state members, the other two fared much better. New Jersey ranked 29th in utility costs at $317 per month. New York somewhat surprisingly was all the way down at 40th, with resident spending just $303 each month. While New York had the most expensive natural gas costs and the eighth-most and home heating oil costs, the cost of electricity and fuel for cars are among the five lowest in the nation.

As for where the cheapest utility bill is, that coveted position goes to Washington, D.C., where the average monthly bill is $217 — slightly more than half of what Connecticut residents pay on average.