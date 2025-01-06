What is Three Kings Day? Here's what to know about the holiday

On Monday, millions across the globe are celebrating Three Kings Day, also known as "Día de los Reyes," the Epiphany, Old Christmas and Little Christmas...but what exactly does the holiday consist of?

The holiday, which is celebrated on Jan. 6, commemorates the Three Wise Men who, according to the Bible, brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to baby Jesus.

According to the Bible, although the birth of Jesus is celebrated on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Three Wise Men did not get to see him until twelve days later, which is why Three Kings Day is celebrated 12 days after Christmas.

In many parts of the world, including throughout Central and South America as well as in Spain, the day is the pinnacle of the Christmas season for Roman Catholics. Through the years, the holiday has become more pronounced in the United States thanks to immigrants who have brought over the tradition with them. (Orthodox Christian religions celebrate the Epiphany on Jan. 19.)

The Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, is celebrated differently in different countries, however, there are certain traditions and customs that seem universal.

One popular tradition is the "Rosca de Reyes" (also known as "Roscón de Reyes") which is a type of fruit cake adorned with candied fruits symbolizing the jewels on a crown. A doll of baby Jesus is hidden inside the rosca.

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 28: Roscon de Reyes, in the pastry shop El Riojano, on 28 December, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. The Christmas holidays come to an end with the arrival of the Three Wise Men, who in addition to coming laden with gifts or coal, bring one of the most typical sweets of this time of year, the 'Roscones de Reyes'. El Riojano, founded more than 150 years ago by the personal pastry chef of Queen Maria Cristina de Habsburgo, is considered one of the oldest bakeries in Madrid. One of its most famous recipes are the roscones that are still made with the traditional recipe. (Photo By Isabel Infantes/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Tradition has it that whoever finds the doll will receive good luck...and must also organize a party on Candlemas (Feb. 2)!

In the countries that celebrate "Los Reyes", the holiday is one in which large family dinners and gift-giving take place. In these countries, it is not Santa but rather the Three Kings who bring gifts to children -- because of this, similar to the tradition of leaving cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeer, children gather grass or hay and leave water for the kings' camels. Children also leave their shoes outside their homes on the night of Jan. 5 (or by the home's Nativity scene) to let the magi know that children live there and to leave them candy and gifts.

Three Kings Day parades take place around the world from New York City to Madrid and Uruguay.