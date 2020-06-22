What to Know About 2020 Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show

New York City is following through on its promise to celebrate Independence Day this year with Macy's iconic fireworks show despite the coronavirus pandemic.

With most July 4th celebrations around the tri-state canceled due to the ban on large gatherings, Macy's 44th annual light shows will march on and will still be televised on NBC that Saturday, starting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

Back in April, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We don't know exactly what it's going to look like yet. There's a lot of things we're going to have to work through. But what we know for sure is, this wonderful show will go on."

And the details around the celebration is still largely unclear.

Macy's said on its website that this year's fireworks will feature a musical score that's "a mix of pop and patriotic anthems celebrating New York City's resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The annual spectacular typically accompanies a star-studded line up of entertainers but Macy's has not disclosed who will host or perform during the broadcast.