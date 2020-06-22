July 4

What to Know About 2020 Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show

A view of the fireworks during the 43rd Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on July 04, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham/WireImage

A view of the fireworks during the 43rd Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on July 4, 2019 in New York City.

" data-ellipsis="false">

New York City is following through on its promise to celebrate Independence Day this year with Macy's iconic fireworks show despite the coronavirus pandemic.

With most July 4th celebrations around the tri-state canceled due to the ban on large gatherings, Macy's 44th annual light shows will march on and will still be televised on NBC that Saturday, starting from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

Back in April, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We don't know exactly what it's going to look like yet. There's a lot of things we're going to have to work through. But what we know for sure is, this wonderful show will go on."

4th of July Jun 16

July 4th Hot Dog Contest to Go on, Minus the Hungry Crowds

COVID-19 Jun 20

White House Announces Plans for July 4th Celebration

And the details around the celebration is still largely unclear.

Macy's said on its website that this year's fireworks will feature a musical score that's "a mix of pop and patriotic anthems celebrating New York City's resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The annual spectacular typically accompanies a star-studded line up of entertainers but Macy's has not disclosed who will host or perform during the broadcast.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

July 4Macy'sfireworks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us