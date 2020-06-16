July 4th Hot Dog Contest to Go on, Minus the Hungry Crowds

Summer 2020 is going to look a lot different in New York City, but at least one tradition will be saved: the Nathan's Famous hot dog contest on the 4th of July will go on as planned.

Organizers confirmed Tuesday the tribute to mass consumption will happen this year, albeit at a "private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place," rather than in Coney Island. Both men's and women's categories will have five eaters this year, rather than 15, to preserve social distancing.

This year's contest will be dedicated to raising money for local food banks, Major League Eating said. That's on top of the annual donation of 100,000 Nathan's Famous hot dogs to the Food Bank of New York City.

Joey Chestnut, who holds the world record of 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, is expected to compete this year as well, as is six-time champion Miki Sudo of Connecticut.