What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?: See the full list

Many grocery store chains will be open for Thanksgiving Day, but with plans to shorten their hours and close early to give employees time with friends and family.

Some popular chains -- including Trader Joes, Target and Walmart -- will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, but many will still be open if you need to get some last-minute supplies.

Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

Many grocery stories are open on Thanksgiving, but not all. Those that are often have modified hours and will close early on the holiday before reopening Friday.

Is Trader Joes open on Thanksgiving?

Trader Joes stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen for Black Friday.

Is Whole Foods Market open on Thanksgiving Day?

Whole Foods stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but will operate on modified schedules.

Are Kroger stores open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving and will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Kroger pharmacies will be closed for Thanksging.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

"Target stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, but guests can still shop Target 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app. Doors open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday and close at their regular time (check local store hours)," the company said on its website.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving Day?

Walmart stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

"Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families," the company says.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving 2024?

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day in 2024.

Is ShopRite open on Thanksgiving?

Most ShopRite locations will be open limited hours on Thanksgiving, but some locations will be closed. Check with your local store for its hours.

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 28, 2024.

Are Stop & Shop stores open for Thanksgiving?

Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gas stations in those states close at 2:30 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. (via TODAY)

Is ACME open on Thanksgiving?

ACME supermarket stores will be open for Thanksgiving but with modified hours that will very by location.

Is Aldi open on Thanksgiving?

Aldi stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

ACME: Modified hours, varies by location

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ShopRite: Modified hours, varies by location

Starbucks: Varies by store

Stop & Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gas stations in those states close at 2:30 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. (via TODAY)

Walgreens: (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)

Wegmens: Modified hours, check with your local store

Whole Foods: Modified hours, varies by location

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?