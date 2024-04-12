5 students among 7 hurt in Westchester school bus crash

Five students were among seven people sent to hospitals after a crash involving a mini school bus and an SUV demolished both vehicles in Westchester County's Yorktown Friday, according to authorities and video from the scene.

It wasn't clear how many kids were on the bus at the time of the 9:30 a.m. crash on Old Yorktown Road, nor was it known where the bus was headed. Authorities said five high-school-age students and the driver were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be serious or life-threatening.

Yorktown police say a preliminary investigation indicates the SUV driver suffered a medical emergency and collided with the bus. That driver also was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said Route 132 was closed between Barger and Wildwoods streets to assist the investigation.