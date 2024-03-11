Westchester County

Rape victim rescued from Westchester County apartment

Cops say a third party called 911 and eventually they were able to track the victim's location

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A 40-year-old Westchester County man has been arrested on rape, unlawful imprisonment and other charges for allegedly holding a woman against her will at his Mamaroneck apartment overnight and raping her, police say.

According to authorities, Mamaroneck police got a 911 call from some unspecified third party reporting a woman being held captive at an unknown location in the area. Officers were able to get enough information to trace her whereabouts, and responded to an apartment building on West Boston Post Road.

The 22-year-old victim, of Port Chester, was found there -- and told cops the suspect, Francis Mercado, sexually assaulted her and had her in the location against her will. She said they had met for the first time the prior evening.

Mercado was arraigned over the weekend on various charges and transported to the Westchester County Department of Corrections. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Westchester Countysex crimes
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us