Rape victim rescued from Westchester County apartment

A 40-year-old Westchester County man has been arrested on rape, unlawful imprisonment and other charges for allegedly holding a woman against her will at his Mamaroneck apartment overnight and raping her, police say.

According to authorities, Mamaroneck police got a 911 call from some unspecified third party reporting a woman being held captive at an unknown location in the area. Officers were able to get enough information to trace her whereabouts, and responded to an apartment building on West Boston Post Road.

The 22-year-old victim, of Port Chester, was found there -- and told cops the suspect, Francis Mercado, sexually assaulted her and had her in the location against her will. She said they had met for the first time the prior evening.

Mercado was arraigned over the weekend on various charges and transported to the Westchester County Department of Corrections. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.