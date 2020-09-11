Westchester District Blames Hundreds of Students Partying in Woods for School Delay

For one Westchester County school, in-person learning is going to be tardy thanks to students who wanted to party.

The superintendent of the Pelham Union Free School District pinned the blame for the delay of in-person schooling on teenage students who have allegedly been partying it up in the woods during the last days of summer break.

"The number of students ,reported to have been at these gatherings potentially totals over 100 teens and video from these parties shows students engaging in risky behavior, failing to practice physical distancing, and not wearing masks or face coverings," the statement from the district read in part.

"These parties have the distinct potential of spreading COVID-19 among the students who attended, their siblings who may attend other schools in the district, and the community at large," the district said.

All students were home Thursday, including sixth graders who were supposed to be going into school for orientation. Instead, they're getting a lesson in disappointment.

"It's just going to be harder when I go back to school for real, because then I'm gonna have to learn where my classes are and meet my teachers," said Syrus Preftakes.

But Syrus' mother Lindsay isn't as upset and isn't pointing a finger at anyone, saying the most important thing is the children's health and that this can be a teaching moment.

"I honestly don't blame anybody. Kids are kids. They're going to do things, and I hope they learn from this," she said.

The district did not say if any of the alleged partying has lead to a confirmed COVID-19 case yet. They also said they've reached out to health officials.

The district is asking any of the students who have been at the parties to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.