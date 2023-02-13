Wegmans to Hire Hundreds of Part-Time Employees for New Manhattan Store

What to Know Wegmans Food Market is hiring more than 300 part-time positions for its new Astor Place store in lower Manhattan, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

While the retail portion of the Wegmans Astor Place store is scheduled to open later this year, the Omakase Restaurant -- which will open in the same location -- will debut in the spring of 2024.

In total the Astor Place location, which will be the second store in New York City after one opened in Brooklyn in 2019, will employ more than 550 people. According to the company, most of these employees will be, not only new to the company, but will be hired locally.

The 82,000 square-foot store will open in the lower levels of 770 Broadway at the corner of Astor Place and Lafayette Street.

WHAT OPENINGS ARE AVAILABLE?

The online applications for a variety of part-time openings, from culinary roles to customer service representatives, including overnight shifts for stocking and food production, are currently being accepted online.

Additionally, full-time job application submissions began last fall and is ongoing for certain positions, including shift leaders, food service managers, and cooks. Hiring for cashiers will begin in July.

For more information on the Astor Place location or the job openings available, click here.