nyc jobs

Wegmans to Hire Hundreds of Part-Time Employees for New Manhattan Store

What you need to know

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Image

What to Know

  • Wegmans Food Market is hiring more than 300 part-time positions for its new Astor Place store in lower Manhattan, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
  • While the retail portion of the Wegmans Astor Place store is scheduled to open later this year, the Omakase Restaurant -- which will open in the same location -- will debut in the spring of 2024.
  • In total the Astor Place location, which will be the second store in New York City after one opened in Brooklyn in 2019, will employ more than 550 people. According to the company, most of these employees will be, not only new to the company, but will be hired locally.

Wegmans Food Market is hiring more than 300 part-time positions for its new Astor Place store in lower Manhattan, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

The 82,000 square-foot store will open in the lower levels of 770 Broadway at the corner of Astor Place and Lafayette Street.

While the retail portion of the Wegmans Astor Place store is scheduled to open later this year, the Omakase Restaurant -- which will open in the same location -- will debut in the spring of 2024.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In total the Astor Place location, which will be the second store in New York City after one opened in Brooklyn in 2019, will employ more than 550 people. According to the company, most of these employees will be, not only new to the company, but will be hired locally.

WHAT OPENINGS ARE AVAILABLE?

The online applications for a variety of part-time openings, from culinary roles to customer service representatives, including overnight shifts for stocking and food production, are currently being accepted online.

News

Brooklyn 8 hours ago

U-Haul Driver in Custody After Violent Rampage Through NYC Injures 8

Super Bowl 7 hours ago

No, Rihanna Did Not Get Paid For Her Epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Here's Why

Additionally, full-time job application submissions began last fall and is ongoing for certain positions, including shift leaders, food service managers, and cooks. Hiring for cashiers will begin in July.

For more information on the Astor Place location or the job openings available, click here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

nyc jobsNew York CityManhattanJobsWegmans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us