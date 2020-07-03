Weeklong Macy's NYC Fireworks Shows End in Fourth of July Finale

What to Know This year, Macy's July 4 fireworks show involved unique displays visible to each borough on different nights, with the finale on Independence Day

The first shows were on Monday on the East River and off Coney Island; Macy's revealed the time and location shortly before the start of each nighttime show

The finale, headlined by John Legend, airs on NBC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4

A Fourth of July unlike any other will conclude with a dazzling display of Macy's fireworks over New York City after almost a week of nightly shows.

According to Macy's, Saturday night's fireworks will feature a musical score that's "a mix of pop and patriotic anthems celebrating New York City's resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

What was originally scheduled to be six consecutive nights of fireworks displays, with at least one show in each borough, Macy's said the nighttime spectacles would run sporadically throughout the week and be visible to New Yorkers in each borrow at least once before the grande finale atop the Empire State Building and headline by John Legend.

Leading up to the big finale, no one knew exactly where each fireworks show will be. That was by design. Macy's has said it wouldn't announce the location or timing of its shows in advance, though New Yorkers were told of a general vicinity just before showtime.

On Monday, the fireworks were lit up over the East River between 9-10 p.m., with the city saying on Twitter that those in Long Island City, Roosevelt Island and along the East River in Manhattan would be able to see the display. The city also had a show launched off Coney Island in Brooklyn, visible from southern parts of that borough and on Staten Island.

New York City is following through on its promise to celebrate Independence Day this year with Macy's iconic fireworks show despite the coronavirus pandemic. And it won't be relegated to a single night either.

"To encourage and support COVID-19 safety and social distancing efforts, and mitigate the advance gathering of large crowds for an extended period of time, we have chosen to delight New Yorkers with unannounced displays across the five boroughs this year," Macy's said.

Aside from Legend, the finale will feature Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Elvis and Alicia Keys, who will perform salutes to front line workers.

The Young People’s Chorus of NYC will also virtually perform "America the Beautiful" and "Lean On Me."

The finale will be longer and air on NBC Saturday night.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air on July 4 on NBC (8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT. For more, check local listings).

