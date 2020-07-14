‘We Went Through Hell:' Cuomo Ups Ante on Quarantine Order With New Form, $2,000 Fine

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo is upping the ante on the state's quarantine advisory, now requiring travelers from hotspot states to submit a form with their contact information and where they'll spend their 14-day isolation

Failure to submit that form may result in a $2,000 fine; violators may also be summoned for a hearing and subject to mandatory quarantine

Cuomo announced the new state health emergency order Monday, citing noncompliance from out-of-state travelers that was already contributing to new COVID clusters in New York

Travelers from viral hotspot states landing at New York airports starting Tuesday must fill out a form that state officials will use to ensure they're abiding by the quarantine advisory, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's newest emergency health order.

Failure to fill out the form, which asks for contact information, before leaving the airport could result in a $2,000 fine and mandatory quarantine. Airlines will provide the forms to passengers prior to or upon disembarking flights to New York. Enforcement teams will be stationed at airports statewide to meet arriving aircraft at gates and request proof of the form's completion, Cuomo said.

Out-of-state travelers coming to New York by train, bus or car are required to fill the form out online, though it wasn't immediately clear how compliance would be enforced.

The health form is Cuomo's latest attempt to protect New York from the COVID surge swallowing more than half the nation's states -- and it ups the ante from the quarantine order New York, New Jersey and Connecticut jointly issued last month. Under that order, travelers from states that exceed a certain threshold of seven-day rolling positive daily test percentages or number of positive cases per 100,000 residents are required to isolate for 14 days.

Nineteen states, including Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Arizona, are currently on the tri-state's quarantine-restricted list. Cuomo admitted from the outset that enforcement would be difficult, despite the threat of a $10,000 fine. He said he issued the new order Monday because of noncompliance. Travelers from Georgia, for example, who didn't quarantine for 14 days are blamed for a new COVID cluster in New York's Rensselaer County, Cuomo said.

For weeks, an at-times outraged Cuomo has blasted President Donald Trump for pushing uninformed reopenings in a blinding effort to reboot the starved national economy. Florida, where beaches and bars were flooded by unmasked young people and others as soon as they reopened, is just now seeing its darkest days of the pandemic. It topped New York's single-day COVID record from April over the weekend. Cuomo, whose state has confirmed more than 400,000 virus cases since early March, would say increased death comes next. It's a lagging indicator.

He doesn't want other states' COVID cases to fly into New York as the ones from Europe did earlier this year, stoking a virus frenzy that for a period of time seemed like it would spiral beyond the state's ability to contain.

"We can't be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing in the virus again," Cuomo said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he would implement a similar process in his state to supplement the tri-state quarantine advisory. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy didn't immediately address it during his COVID briefing on Monday.

The three states have reported nearly 45,000 COVID deaths, about a third of the total fatalities in the U.S., by Johns Hopkins data, though the governors acknowledge the actual toll is likely much higher.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses New York flattening its coronavirus curve and reforming it police departments, and shares an update on his dating life.

According to CovidActNow, a group cited by both Cuomo and Murphy that uses real-time metrics across four key indicators to assess risk, New Jersey is now one of just three states on track to contain COVID, alongside Vermont and New Hampshire. New York and Connecticut, meanwhile, are controlling disease growth, CovidActNow says.

Both states' COVID numbers have been favorable as of late, but their leaders know how quickly infections can surge out of control. Cuomo recalled an 11-day stretch of abject "hell" Monday, referring to a devastating period back in April where New York was losing nearly 800 people to the virus a day -- every day.

New York City, the former epicenter of the national crisis, now holds a seven-day rolling daily positive test percentage of just 1 percent. On Friday, it reported no new COVID deaths for the first time. Still, it won't rest on its laurels. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he was concerned about rising infection rates in the 20 to 29 age demographic, even as other demographics see flat or decreasing virus rates. He said New Yorkers should wear masks indoors at all times, even in large spaces or at work, regardless of whether social distancing can be met.