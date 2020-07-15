Long Island COVID Surge Stems From July 4th Parties With No Social Distancing, Masks: Official

Parties over the July 4th weekend on Long Island have contributed to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, some of which may be due to disregard for social distancing or mask-wearing measures, officials said.

Contact tracing teams zeroed in on one party in Holtsville, in Suffolk County, where nearly a quarter of the attendees later tested positive for coronavirus. While county officials say none of the parties were particularly large, and all were under the 50-person state threshold for gatherings, the behavior of the individuals is helping drive Suffolk's infection numbers in the wrong direction.

"We need everyone to follow the guidance if we're going to beat this virus. If you somehow thought that the fight was done, that this was over — think again," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Bellone pointed out that that number of daily positive COVID cases topped 100 in Suffolk County for the first time since the end of May. Additionally, 42 percent of new cases are people ages 30 or younger, he said. That includes 10 county lifeguards who seemingly contracted the virus away from their jobs at the beach.

Other than Holtsville, county officials have declined to say where the other parties occurred. However, they said that Fire Island, home to a large number of Fourth of July parties seen with packed crowds on social media, was not among them.

"If this trend continues, if these numbers continue to rise, it means that more lives will be lost to this virus," Bellone said.

The infection rate for Suffolk County stands at two percent — which may not sound like all that high of a number, but that figure is double what the county had been seeing for many weeks. On a somewhat better note, there had been no deaths in Suffolk County in three days.