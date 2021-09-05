Woodside

WATCH: Officers Try Diving Into Flooded Queens Basement to Save Ida Flood Victims

Bodycam video shows two officers attempt to swim through a flooded Queens home to rescue people trapped in the basement

Dramatic video shows officers wading into chest-high waters in hopes of reaching the basement of a Queens home where a toddler and his two parents were trapped.

Bodycam video tweeted out by the NYPD on Sunday captured officers' attempts to get through dangerous flood conditions in a Woodside home for reports of people trapped in the basement.

The responding officers were met not only by water several feet high, but locked doors and live electricity that forced the rescue team to retreat and call for back up, according to the department.

One of the officers in the video briefly submerges himself in the murky water supposedly blocking access to the basement unit.

Officials say the officers had to call for aid from the FDNY who responded and eventually made it through to the lower level. Unfortunately, three people inside had died.

A 2-year-old boy, Lobsanj Lama, his 48-year-old mother, Mingma Sherpa, and his father, 50-year-old Ang G. Lama were found and later identified by officials.

At least 13 people died in that borough and neighboring Brooklyn, the majority from flood-related deaths in illegally converted basement and cellar dwellings, the city has said.

Over the Labor Day weekend, New York City opened five help centers to aid residents heavily impacted by the storm's devastating flood waters.

