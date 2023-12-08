Watch ‘New York Live' on the NBC New York app and streaming channel

Bookmark this page for daily lifestyle content from New York Live.
The video player above is a multiplatform tool that you can use from your laptop at home, your computer at work or a mobile device.
STREAMING NEW YORK LIVE
We also have streaming options available for you. You can watch New York Live on our 24-hour streaming channel NBC NEW YORK NEWS.
NBC New York News is available on the most popular streaming services. Here's where to find us:
NBC New York News Streaming Channels
- Roku Live TV
- Samsung TV Plus — channel 1036
- Xumo Play — look for the channel name in the Local News section
- Amazon Fire TV - Visit the Fire TV home screen, click on the News app and select our channel
- Google TV - Look for the channel name in the guide
- Freevee - Look for News4 programming in the news section
- TCL
- Local Now — look under the My City section on the channel guide
The channel will be coming soon to more streaming services.