Donald Trump

Live Cam: Manhattan Criminal Courthouse Barricaded Ahead of Trump's Arrival

By NBC New York Staff

All eyes are on Trump Tower in midtown Tuesday, ahead of a motorcade expected to take former President Donald Trump to Lower Manhattan, where he will become the first U.S. president in history, sitting or former, to be criminally charged. No TV cameras are allowed in court for the unprecedented hearing.

We'll follow the former president movement's live as possible over the course of the day. After his court appearance, Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, is expected to return to LaGuardia Airport and head back to Florida, where he is expected to deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. More on that here.

A day ago, Chopper 4 tracked his private plane live from Florida to LaGuardia. Track Tuesday's action in the player above, which is expected to feature various live shots from Trump Tower to Manhattan Criminal Court and the airport.

Watch as former President Donald Trump leaves Florida and heads to New York City for his court appearance in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

More Coverage

Trump Indictment Apr 3

Former President Returned to Trump Tower Ahead of Expected Arraignment

Trump Indictment Mar 31

Trump Mugshot Might Not Happen Before Arraignment — or Ever, Sources Say

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpManhattanTrump TowerTrump Indictment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us