Road Rage Eyed in Shooting of Truck Driver Found Dead on NYC Bridge

A 41-year-old pickup truck driver was found shot in the stomach on the Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan's Washington Heights to the Bronx, late Wednesday, authorities say, and investigators are looking into whether road rage may have played a role.

Few details were immediately available on the circumstances, and detectives were said to be canvassing the area for surveillance footage that may lend insight into how the shooting unfolded well into Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck driver apparently was shot at the Washington Bridge ramp by 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 10:45 p.m. His vehicle then moved to the Bronx section of the Cross Bronx Expressway entrance ramp, where it stopped, police said.

That's when the driver was found with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The man's identity has not been released. Authorities say he has a 20-year history with the NYPD, though it's not clear if that factored into Thursday's shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.