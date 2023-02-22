Washington Avalanche Kills 3 From New York Area

Three climbers -- a 60-year-old New York woman, a 53-year-old Connecticut man and a 66-year-old New Jersey man -- died in an avalanche that swept them 500 feet down a mountain in Washington state earlier this week, officials say.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were part of a group of six that trekked out to Colchuck Peak on Sunday, according to a 53-year-old Maryland man with them who stayed behind at base camp that day.

The group set out to climb Colchuck Peak, which sits at the south end of Colchuck Lake about 8 miles south of Leavenworth, Washington. The lead climber triggered an avalanche while trying to climb the northeast part of the mountain, and the cannon of snow swept all but two away.

The three climbers who died succumbed to trauma sustained in the fall, officials said. The fourth climber swept down the mountain, a 56-year-old New York man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to hike back to base camp with the other two survivors: a 50-year-old New York man and a 36-year-old New Jersey man.

They called for help when they got back.

Nearly two dozen rescuers responded to the trailhead to assist in the recovery effort, but by the time they arrived Monday afternoon, avalanche conditions made the mountain too hazardous to try to reach the dead climbers. The survivors were escorted back to the trailhead.

The scene was still too dangerous to send rescuers in Tuesday. Efforts to develop a safe recovery plan are ongoing.