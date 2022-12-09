shoplifting

Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police.

The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off East Main Street, New York State Police said.

Troopers responding to the store determined the women stole more than $3,500 worth of goods from the location, doing so by using a child to shoplift.

Rosa Margolla and Rosa Margolla Rivera, 58 and 40, were arrested on Nov. 21 on charges of grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said both women appeared at an initial arraignment and are due back in court next week. Information for their attorneys was not immediately known.

