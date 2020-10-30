Voters Return to NYC Polling Site With Shaved Heads in Attempt to Vote Twice

Police and election officials believe a group of New York City voters tried to cast a second in-person ballot Thursday by returning to their early voting location with shaved heads, multiple spokespersons confirmed.

The NYC Board of Elections confirmed suspicious activity at one of their early voting locations around 2 p.m. Thursday, which is now under investigation by the NYPD.

"The NYPD is aware of a contested ballot at polling location in the Bronx. An investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Board of Elections and the Attorney Genera's Office," said NYPD Sergeant Jessica McRorie.

A poll worker at the St. Francis de Chantal Church in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx recognized the return voters and intervened before the group could be successful, the NY Post first reported.

The group reportedly fled the church after confronted by the poll worker and took off in two vehicles, sources told the NY Post. The poll worker who recognized the group pursued them to record license plates and notify police.

“Poll workers at the site observed some suspicious activity, they reported the matter and it is currently being investigated by the NYPD," a BOE spokesperson said.

Voting twice in the same election is illegal in New York state and comes with a felony charge.

However, there is one exception: voters who submit an absentee ballot can still cast a ballot in person this year. The BOE says the absentee ballot will be voided and the vote cast at a polling location will be the one tallied.