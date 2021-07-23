New Jersey

VIDEO: Roof Explodes at Large Apartment Building Fire in NJ

An explosion was caught on video at a large apartment building on fire in Middlesex County

An explosion rocked a New Jersey apartment building Friday afternoon as fire department crews raced to put out flames shooting out of the structure.

A multi-level apartment building in Carteret had heavy smoke and tall flames shooting out from much of the roof by 2 p.m. At one point an explosion could be seen in the middle of the roof and the top floor of the building.

The Carteret Fire Department confirmed teams from neighboring towns were assisting in fire operations. All residents were being asked to avoid the immediate area.

The website for the Bristol Station apartments describes the complex as the only gated community in Carteret.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This story is developing.

