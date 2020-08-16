USPS Mailboxes Removed in Some New York Area Neighborhoods

Less than three months before the November presidential election, a national battle is playing out over the future of the U.S. Postal Service and its ability to process mail-in ballots.

Postal worker union members say mailboxes have been removed from locations in the Bronx and mail is piling up as well. At stake, critics fear that mail-in ballots may not arrive in time to be counted in the upcoming election.

Dozens of blue mailboxes were seen discarded behind a post office in the Bronx. The American Postal Workers Union says those boxes removed and held at the Cornell Post Office were not being replaced.

In Trenton, New Jersey, mail was snapped piling up at a sorting facility. And in Morristown, a flatbed truck drew attention for hauling away a number of mailboxes Saturday morning.

Morristown's mayor has reportedly said the boxes were being replaced with new anti-fishing mailboxes. Rep. Mikie Sherill (D-NJ) promised an investigation into the removal of boxes, tweeting, "I'm not going to sit by while the USPS -- and essential service -- is systematically dismantled here in NJ and around the country."

Changes to the U.S. Postal Service prompted a dire warning from the president of the NY Metro Area Postal Union.

"Every facility that I represent, the mail is backing up, it's piling up more and more. It's definitely intentional and its going to hurt the American public in the long run," said Jonathan Smith, the union's president.

Last week the USPS sent letters to dozens of states and Washington, D.C. saying it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail will arrive in time to be counted.

As accusations intensify that longtime Trump ally, Postmaster General Lewis DeJoy is making it harder for Americans to vote by mail during the pandemic. By eliminating overtime for many workers and deactivating hundreds of mail sorting machines.

For weeks the president has argued without any evidence that voting by mail is subject to widespread fraud.

"Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic. It's going to make our country a laughing stock all over the world," Trump has claimed.

Democrats said delays hurt more than voting.

"It will hurt our seniors, our veterans, others that depend on their medications by mail, their packages, other deliveries. And these delays are also happening across our country," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

The USPS has promised to stop the removal of any mailboxes until after the elcection. Still, the local postal union is worried.

"The postal workers do not want to be political. We do not deliver Democratic mail or Republican mail, we deliver all the mail. We just want to do our jobs like we've always done our jobs, and he's taking our ability to serve the American people away," Smith said.