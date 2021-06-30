USPS Mail Carrier Gets Face Broken in Wild Dirt Bike Trio Attack on NYC Delivery Route

A trio of dirt bike riders attacked an on-duty USPS mail carrier in Brooklyn earlier this week, walloping him with closed fists and breaking bones in his face in a wild thrashing captured by surveillance cameras, police said Wednesday.

The video from Monday's attack shows the USPS mail carrier pushing his mailbag along a sidewalk near McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue around 6 p.m.

A man on a dirt bike rides up behind him. That man starts to attack the mail carrier -- they start circling each other, fists up as if they're in a boxing ring. Then another man on a dirt bike comes by via the street, ditches the bike and leaps into the fray.

A third man then joins in the chaos. Ultimately, the mail carrier suffering broken facial bones and lacerations before the trio of attackers rode off. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's not clear what prompted the fracas. Police released surveillance video of the attack (above). Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.