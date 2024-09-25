Here's where the tri-state colleges and universities rank on U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges list 2025

Princeton University held onto its spot at the top of the annual "U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges" list for 2025. The Ivy League school once again ranked as the best national university in the latest rankings released Tuesday.

MIT came in second, followed by Harvard and Stanford. Yale University in New Haven, Conn. came in fifth.

Other tri-state area schools in the top 50 include Cornell (#11), Columbia (#13), NYU (#30), Rutgers (#41), and the University of Rochester (#44).

The list is based on a methodology of 17 different academic factors, with this year's list including an importance on social mobility and post-graduation success, according to U.S. News.

"More than 50% of an institution’s ranking includes varying outcome measures related to its success in enrolling and graduating students from all backgrounds with manageable debt as well as earnings of post graduates," U.S. News said on its site.

Other tri-state schools in the top 100 of national universities are: Stony Brook (#58), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (#70), UConn (#70), Binghamton University (#73), Syracuse University (#73), Stevens Institute of Technology (#76), University of Buffalo (#76), Rutgers -- Newark (#80), New Jersey Institute of Technology (#84), Fordham (#91), Rochester Institute of Technology (#91), and Yeshiva University (#98).

See the full list of tri-state rankings and the top 25 overall national universities below.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut schools in U.S. News' Best Colleges rankings

No. 1 : Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey

: in Princeton, New Jersey No. 5 : Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut

: in New Haven, Connecticut No. 11 : Cornell University in Ithaca, New York

: in Ithaca, New York No. 13 : Columbia University in New York, New York

: in New York, New York No. 30: New York University in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 41: Rutgers University -- New Brunswick in Piscataway, New Jersey

in Piscataway, New Jersey No. 44 : University of Rochester in Rochester, New York

: in Rochester, New York No. 58 : Stony Brook University -- SUNY in Stony Brook, New York

: in Stony Brook, New York No. 70: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York

in Troy, New York No. 70: University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut

in Storrs, Connecticut No. 73: Binghamton University -- SUNY in Binghamton, New York

in Binghamton, New York No. 73: Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York

in Syracuse, New York No. 76: Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey

in Hoboken, New Jersey No. 76: University at Buffalo -- SUNY in Buffalo, New York

in Buffalo, New York No. 80: Rutgers University -- Newark in Newark, New Jersey

in Newark, New Jersey No. 84: New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey

in Newark, New Jersey No. 91: Fordham University in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 91: Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York

in Rochester, New York No. 98: Yeshiva University in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 121: CUNY -- City College in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 121: University at Albany -- SUNY in Albany, New York

in Albany, New York No. 132: Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut

in Fairfield, Connecticut No. 144: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York

in Syracuse, New York No. 152: Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York

in Potsdam, New York No. 152: Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey

in Montclair, New Jersey No. 152: St. John's University in Queens, New York

in Queens, New York No. 152: Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey

in Galloway, New Jersey No. 165: Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey

in South Orange, New Jersey No. 171: Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey

in Glassboro, New Jersey No. 171: Touro University in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 179: Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut

in Hamden, Connecticut No. 179: St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York

in Rochester, New York No. 189: Adelphi University in Garden City, New York

in Garden City, New York No. 196: Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York

in Hempstead, New York No. 204: The New School in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 209: Russell Sage College in Troy, New York

in Troy, New York No. 231: Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut

in Fairfield, Connecticut No. 259: D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York

in Buffalo, New York No. 266: Pace University in New York, New York

in New York, New York No. 315: Kean University in Union, New Jersey

Some schools had the same rankings due to ties.

Here's the list of the top 25 schools that ranked on the report's list of "Best Colleges" for 2025:

No. 1: Princeton University - Princeton, New Jersey

No. 2: Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, Massachusetts

No. 3: Harvard University - Cambridge, Massachusetts

No. 4: Stanford University - Stanford, California

No. 5: Yale University - New Haven, Connecticut

No. 6 - four-way tie: California Institute of Technology - Pasadena, California; Duke University - Durham, North Carolina; Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, Maryland; Northwestern University - Evanston, Illinois

No. 10: University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 11 - two-way tie: Cornell University - Ithaca, New York; University of Chicago - Chicago, Illinois

No. 13 - two-way tie: Brown University - Providence, Rhode Island; Columbia University - New York, New York

No. 15 -- two-way tie: Dartmouth College - Hanover, New Hampshire; University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, California

No. 17: University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, California

No. 18 - three-way tie: Rice University - Houston, Texas; University of Notre Dame - South Bend, Indiana; Vanderbilt University - Nashville, Tennessee

No. 21: Carnegie Mellon University - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor, Michigan; Washington University in St. Louis -- St. Louis, Missouri

No. 24: Emory University -- Atlanta, Georgia; Georgetown University - Washington, D.C.; University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Due to the tie, there was no university listed in the 25th spot. The next university that made the list was University of North Carolina Chapel Hill at No. 27.