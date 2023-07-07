Queens

Unconscious swimmer pulled from water at Rockaway Beach: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

Red flag in sand at Rockaway Beach.
News 4

Police say lifeguards stationed at Rockaway Beach pulled an unconscious swimmer out of the water on Friday.

The swimmer was rescued near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 91st Street around 5:15 p.m., before being transported to a nearby hospital.

His age wasn't immediately known, but police officials say the victim was unconscious and unresponsive at the time he was removed from the water.

Red flags, which signal swimming is not allowed, were placed in the sand near the police response Friday evening.

This story is developing.

