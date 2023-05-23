East Harlem

Two NYPD Officers Struck By SUV in East Harlem: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV struck two NYPD officers in East Harlem in a hit and run incident, according to police.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said there was a traffic stop near the corner of East 116th Street and Third Avenue. That's when the vehicle struck the pair, who were taken to Harlem Hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the injuries to the officers were, but both officers are expected to recover, police said.

The suspects inside the vehicle did not stop and took off from the scene. No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

