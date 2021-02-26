New Jersey

Two NJ Towns, Including Jersey Shore Hot Spot, Get $8 Million to Elevate Flood-Prone Homes

Ocean City for decades has been dealing with flooding caused not only by coastal storms but also by rising sea levels

Flooded house steps
Getty Images

The federal government is giving more than $8 million to two New Jersey towns to elevate flood-prone homes, including a Jersey Shore resort dealing with the effects of rising sea levels.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday said it approved more than $5 million for Fairfield in Essex County, and more than $3 million for Ocean City in Cape May County.

Elevating homes is one part of a many pronged approach vulnerable areas are employing in flood-prone areas. Other measures include constructing man-made and natural barriers, and buying out and razing buildings in areas that repeatedly flood.

jersey shore Feb 23

Feds To Urge Barriers, Floodwalls, Elevated Homes To Prevent NJ Back Bay Flooding

jersey shore Feb 10

NJ Unlikely to Get Federal Funds For Emergency Beach Repair Following Winter Storms

“The elevation of flood-prone homes is an important part of New Jersey’s long-term resiliency efforts and provides families much-needed peace of mind,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. “This federal investment will strengthen New Jersey communities, help mitigate against future disasters, and save lives.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Fairfield money will pay to elevate 22 homes, and the Ocean City funding will elevate seven multifamily buildings in the Ocean Aire Condominiums, totaling 52 units.

The money came from a grant application the city submitted in 2019 on behalf of the condominium association, Doug Bergen, an Ocean City spokesperson, said.

The units are all classified as “severe repetitive loss,” based on having flooded multiple times, he said.

Ocean City for decades has been dealing with flooding caused not only by coastal storms but also by rising sea levels.

From 2014 through 2025, the city will have spent more than $87 million on flood control and drainage projects.

It recently intensified an island-wide effort to improve drainage. That includes laying more drain pipes, building additional pumping stations, elevating roadways and sidewalks, and repairing bulkheads.

The city’s latest five-year plan will cost $25 million for six projects.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyEssex Countyjersey shoreCape May CountyOcean City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us