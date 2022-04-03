Twin Brothers Die in Fast-Moving NJ House Blaze

Twin brothers died and two other residents escaped when fire tore through a single-family home in New Jersey's capital city Saturday, authorities say. They were 20.

Fire officials in Trenton say they responded to a call about the three-alarm blaze on Carteret Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. The brothers were found dead at the scene.

Four Trenton firefighters were hurt in the rescue, officials said. One sustained burns and three were hurt in a structure collapse. All four are expected to survive.

The names of the victims have not been released. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora said in a statement Saturday after speaking to firefighters at the scene.