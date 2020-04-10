Trump Pushes False Claims About Mail-In Vote Fraud — Here Are the Facts

There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States

Donald Trump speaks while Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, left, listen during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Getty Images

As Democrats rally behind mail-in voting as a way to ensure Americans will be safe as they cast a ballot in November, President Donald Trump has begun arguing that an election conducted via the postal service would be riddled with fraud — an allegation based on a number of false or misleading claims.

"Mail ballots — they cheat. OK? People cheat," he said April 7"There's a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting."

There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States, according to numerous investigations and studies. The president’s own voter fraud investigatory committee disbanded without producing evidence of any systemic issues.

