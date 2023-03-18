Triple Stabbing Wounds Men, 1 Fatally, in Overnight Brooklyn Attack: Cops

A man is dead and others were recovering at hospitals Saturday after being stabbed during a fight overnight in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The three people were stabbed in East Williamsburg around 3 a.m. near Knickerbocker Avenue, police said. A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man in the torso.

Each of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital, where the younger victim died from his injuries.

Police said the third man, a 21-year-old, later walked into a separate hospital with a stab wound to his torso. He was expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The identity of the deceased man was being withheld while officials notified relatives of the victim.

No weapons were recovered from the area, nor had any arrests been made as of late Saturday. Officials said the suspects might have fled in a dark-colored SUV.