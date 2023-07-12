Travel to France without leaving NYC: Bastille Day festival returns this weekend

Celebrate French culture, freedom, and pride with the French Institute Alliance Française's annual open air festival on Sunday, July 16.

Bastille Day is a French holiday that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Madison Avenue from 59th to 63rd Street, festival-goers can immerse themselves into French culture with live music, food, drinks, prizes, and more.

Live performances

Those attending the festival can expect to see live performances including excerpts from Broadway's "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," Naomi Greene, Malika Zarra, and BoByGroove.

Summer wine party

Celebrate Bastille Day with some rosé, bubbly, and an assortment of summer wines at the FIAF Skyroom. Wines will be served with madeleines, mini quiches, and cheese, with an accompanying live performance the steel drum band Jolly Boys.

The French Garden

The French Garden will showcase more than a dozen featured shops including coffee, food, beauty, fashion, and a collaboration with the French Wink.

Market booths

Over fifty food and lifestyle vendors will fill a few blocks of Madison Avenue including a Saint Martin experience booth.

Family activities

Kids and families will be able to enjoy playground games, fitness challenges, a Bastille Day-themed coloring corner, and a display of classic French cars.

Film screening: The Innocent

A crime thriller mixed with a family story, Louis Garrel's "The Innocent" will be screened at FIAF Florence Gould Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Prize drawing

Festival-goers can enter to win an array of different prizes including a grand prize of a 5-day getaway from for two to St. Martin.

Although Bastille Day is actually celebrated on July 14, the NYC celebration is extended into Sunday for FIAF's annual festival.

Liberté, égalité, fraternité!