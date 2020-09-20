Train Derails in NYC Station; 3 Passengers Injured, EMS Says

A northbound train jumped the tracks while entering a Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, MTA officials confirmed.

The front car of an A train came in contact with debris causing one of the train's wheel to leave the track, New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg detailed in a statement.

Approximately 30 passengers were aboard the train at the time of the incident, which occurred around 8:15 a.m., the MTA confirmed. At least three of those passengers suffered minor injuries but declined medical transport, an EMS chief told News 4.

Extensive delays rippled throughout the city's trains as the incident and subsequent investigation impacted A, C, D, E and F trains that use the 14th Street station. The MTA says A service is suspended in both directions south of the station and there is no northbound service from Canal Street to Columbus Circle.

We’re investigating an incident in which an uptown A train came into contact with debris on the tracks at 14 St.



There is no northbound service along 8 Av from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle and extremely limited service in uptown Manhattan and the Bronx. https://t.co/bIFlESLURE — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Fill out the Census. (@NYCTSubway) September 20, 2020

The incident sparked a power loss to all four tracks and held a second northbound A train near Penn Station, Feinberg said. Crews were dispatched to help passengers disembark.

Senior officials with the MTA and NYPD tell News 4 a suspect is in custody for allegedly placing an object onto the tracks prior to the train entering the station. According to officials, the suspect has been under investigation previously for placing a sandbag on the tracks at Fulton Street.