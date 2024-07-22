Tractor-trailer explosion in Clifton closes Route 3, causes extensive damage

A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Route 3 in New Jersey closing the highway and causing extensive damage, according to video from eyewitnesses and Chopper 4.

The fire occurred just after 9 a.m. on Route 3 eastbound between Valley Road and Grove Street. When police officers responded to the scene, they witnessed additional explosions.

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution, according Clifton emergency management officials.

The commercial truck appeared to cause significant damage to the sound wall on the side of the highway and ended up with debris to the back of a house on Normandy Road.

Route 3 is currently closed in both directions through Clifton and is expected to be closed for a period of time, officials said. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No word on any injuries from the incident or what was in the tractor-trailer.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.