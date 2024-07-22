New Jersey

Tractor-trailer explosion in Clifton closes Route 3, causes extensive damage

From Chopper 4's video, there are appeared to be significant damage to a nearby home on Normandy Road

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Route 3 in New Jersey closing the highway and causing extensive damage, according to video from eyewitnesses and Chopper 4.

The fire occurred just after 9 a.m. on Route 3 eastbound between Valley Road and Grove Street. When police officers responded to the scene, they witnessed additional explosions.

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution, according Clifton emergency management officials.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The commercial truck appeared to cause significant damage to the sound wall on the side of the highway and ended up with debris to the back of a house on Normandy Road.

Route 3 is currently closed in both directions through Clifton and is expected to be closed for a period of time, officials said. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No word on any injuries from the incident or what was in the tractor-trailer.

Local

Brooklyn 37 mins ago

2 men dead, 1 critical after separate shootings near Brooklyn shelter: police

news Jul 20

26-year-old won the NYC housing lottery, pays $881/month for a 1-bedroom apartment: How the process works

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us