Toppling Pole in Freak MTA Bus Accident Kills NYC Pedestrian: Cops

Police are investigating a freak traffic accident that killed a 59-year-old pedestrian in Brooklyn last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Lance Margolin was walking near Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday when a pole that had been hit by an MTA bus crashed to the ground, falling on him. Margolin suffered head and bodily injuries and later died.

According to the investigation, a 36-year-old man driving the MTA bus was trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle on Eastern Parkway when he hit the pole, which was on a sidewalk. The side mirror of the bus then hit the pole as well.

It toppled.

The bus driver stayed and the scene and wasn't hurt. No other injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

