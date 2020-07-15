Top NYPD Cop Among Officers Hurt in Bloody Brooklyn Bridge Scuffle With Protesters

The top uniformed police officer in the NYPD said he was among three cops hurt in a scuffle with protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning.

Chief of Department Terrance Monahan said he sprained his pinky finger and got cut during the altercation on the Manhattan side of the bridge. Two other officers, a sergeant and a lieutenant, were taken to the hospital to get stitches.

Thirty-six people were arrested, according to the NYPD. Most appear to have been involved in the Occupy City Hall demonstrations; none arrested were part of the "Stop the Violence" rallies calling for an end to gun crimes in the city.

It's not immediately clear what led to the violence, but video posted to the NYPD's Twitter account shows a group of officers attempting to detain a man on the roadway. A group of protesters stand near the fencing on the walkway above, and a man with what appears to be either a cane or a pipe runs up and whacks the officers twice.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries.



"This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated."

"This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated," the department said in the tweet.

Other images posted to the department's Twitter account show three officers bleeding from their heads. It's not clear how they sustained their injuries.

These are the injuries our officers sustained.

