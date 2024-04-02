Toms River

Torch-wielding mall thieves steal $1 million in jewelry from NJ safe

No injuries were reported, but the burglars made off with a hefty amount of jewelry, according to police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC 4 New York

Police in New Jersey are looking for a group of thieves that cut their way into a jewelry store in an Ocean County mall and used a torch to break open the safe, making off with $1 million worth of merchandise.

Toms River police say officers were dispatched to Venzio Jewelers in the Ocean County Mall regarding a burglary around 10 a.m. Thursday. Once there, business representatives told cops they had been robbed at some point in the prior 14 hours.

The burglars got into a back office area by cutting a hole in the wall of an empty store next door, police said. They cut the phone and alarm cables before using the torch to secure their heist.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 732-349-0150.

