Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A joint investigation between Linden police, local child welfare workers and the Union County Homicide Task Force is ongoing, officials said.