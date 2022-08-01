Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say.
Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other details were immediately available.
A joint investigation between Linden police, local child welfare workers and the Union County Homicide Task Force is ongoing, officials said.
