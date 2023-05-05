‘TODAY' Reveals Full Lineup for Summer Concert Series 2023

The Jonas Brothers are taking over Rockefeller Plaza on May 12 to help kickoff the "Citi Concert Series on TODAY."
The summer concert series is back and brings plenty of big-name musical acts to the plaza over the next few months. This summer’s roster includes performances by Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson, among many others.
The complete list of the concerts scheduled-to-date is below. All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise announced.
The summer concerts are free to attend, but people are encouraged to register for Fan Passes starting May 5 to get priority access ahead of general admission. Check out TODAY.com/Concerts for all the details.
MAY
May 12: Jonas Brothers
JUNE
June 2: Big Time Rush
June 9: Niall Horan
June 15: Chance the Rapper
June 23: Kim Petras
June 30: Karol G
JULY
July 5: TWICE
July 21: Dan + Shay
July 28: Renée Rapp
AUGUST
August 11: Kelsea Ballerini
SEPTEMBER
September 1: Darius Rucker
DATES TBD
Kelly Clarkson
Jon Batiste
See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts.