Today in New York at 7 a.m. — Watch Live Coverage From NBC 4 New York on the NBC New York app and streaming channel

Bookmark this page to watch Today in New York @ 7 a.m. from across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and watch News 4 anytime, wherever you are: Roku Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Freevee, Peacock, Local Now, and Google TV

The video player above is a multiplatform tool that you can use from your laptop at home, your computer at work or a mobile device. 

This page is specifically to watch Today in New York at 7 a.m.

If you are looking for our other newscasts or live breaking news coverage, you can watch that here.

STREAMING NEWS 4 SHOWS

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

We also have streaming options available for you. You can watch News 4 programs any time on our 24-hour streaming channel NBC NEW YORK NEWS.

NBC New York News is available on the most popular streaming services. Here's where to find us:

NBC New York News Streaming Channels

The channel will be coming soon to more streaming services.

Local

Joseph Zadroga 50 mins ago

Father of fallen NYPD officer who advocated for 9/11 comp fund killed by SUV in New Jersey

MLK Day 58 mins ago

What are the NYC metro train and ferry schedules for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024?

WATCH NEWS 4 ON PEACOCK

Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can watch News 4 live on the streaming service. Learn more how to find NBC New York on Peacock here.

If you have any trouble with this stream, please email our digital team here and click "Send Feedback on the NBC New York Streaming Channel."

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us