‘TODAY' Reveals Full Lineup for Summer Concert Series 2022

Harry Styles took over Rockefeller Plaza Thursday for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY to the abject thrill of adoring fans.
The number of fans who camped out in hopes of catching a glimpse of the international superstar was staggering.
According to TODAY.com, the callout for Styles’ performance broke show records, with about 50,000 people requesting Fan Passes to see him perform.
On the heels of the triumphant success of Styles' stop at the plaza stage, TODAY announced Friday the rest of summer 2022's roster for its popular concert series.
This summer’s roster includes performances by Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Romeo Santos and Jack Harlow, among many others.
The complete list of the concerts scheduled-to-date is below. All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise announced. Additional performances will be revealed in the coming weeks.
JUNE
June 17 -- Jon Batiste
June 24 -- Conan Gray
JULY
July 15 -- Lizzo
July 22 -- Romeo Santos
July 28 (Thursday) -- Maren Morris
AUGUST
Aug. 5 -- Walker Hayes
Aug. 12 -- Jack Harlow
Aug. 26 -- Mickey Guyton
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2 -- Brandi Carlile
TODAY requires proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID for all Rockefeller Plaza performances. Read more on COVID-19 protocols here.
See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts.