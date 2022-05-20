‘TODAY' Reveals Full Lineup for Summer Concert Series 2022

Harry Styles took over Rockefeller Plaza Thursday for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY to the abject thrill of adoring fans.

The number of fans who camped out in hopes of catching a glimpse of the international superstar was staggering.

According to TODAY.com, the callout for Styles’ performance broke show records, with about 50,000 people requesting Fan Passes to see him perform.

On the heels of the triumphant success of Styles' stop at the plaza stage, TODAY announced Friday the rest of summer 2022's roster for its popular concert series.

This summer’s roster includes performances by Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Romeo Santos and Jack Harlow, among many others.

The complete list of the concerts scheduled-to-date is below. All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise announced. Additional performances will be revealed in the coming weeks.

JUNE

June 17 -- Jon Batiste

June 24 -- Conan Gray

JULY

July 15 -- Lizzo

July 22 -- Romeo Santos

July 28 (Thursday) -- Maren Morris

AUGUST

Aug. 5 -- Walker Hayes

Aug. 12 -- Jack Harlow

Aug. 26 -- Mickey Guyton

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2 -- Brandi Carlile

TODAY requires proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID for all Rockefeller Plaza performances. Read more on COVID-19 protocols here.

See the full lineup here: TODAY.com/Concerts.