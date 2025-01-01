NYC stockbroker, former Princeton footballer killed in New Orleans truck attack

Tiger Bech, a stockbroker working at a New York firm and a former Princeton University football player, has been identified as one of the people killed in the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans.

The former college athlete attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana before going on to play football at the New Jersey university.

"The St. Thomas More Catholic High School community mourns the loss of one of our own, Tiger Bech, who passed away early this morning as a result of the New York attack in New Orleans," the school said in a statement.

Bech was described by the school as 2015 graduate who was a "standout" in football, lacrosse and track and field, the school said.

Bech worked for Seaport Global, a New York City based financial company, according to a representative for the employer.

His brother, Jack Bech, also a former footballer, wrote about his brother on X following the Wednesday attack.

"Love you always brother!" Jack Bech wrote. "You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."