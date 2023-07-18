Three teens hurt in Times Square shooting: Police

Three teens were injured when bullets flew in Times Square following an argument between a gunman and the young victims, according to police.

The shots were fired late night Monday, just before midnight, on Seventh Avenue between 41st Street and 42nd Street, police said. Police were not sure if the shooter was with the teens or not, but at some an argument broke out between the suspect and the trio.

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot once in the thigh, according to police. A 17-year-old later walked into Harlem Hospital with a graze wound to the arm that police believe was connected to the same shooting. All three were expected to recover.

The area where the shooting occurred is designated as a "gun free zone" by Mayor Eric Adams, meaning it is illegal to carry a gun between Sixth and Ninth avenues and between 40th and 53rd streets. The Adams administration said the move was to curb gun violence in the heart of the city and to create an environment where visitors felt safe.

The alleged gunman remains at large, as police have not yet made any arrests. The only description thus far of the suspect is that he was wearing all black and carrying a brown backpack.

Four shell casings were found at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.