Threat Surfaces About Jersey City-Style Incident at Bayonne High School

What to Know A threat surfaced online about a potential copycat attack at a high school in a city adjacent to Jersey City, where six people died in a shootout

Bayonne school officials contacted parents to let them know of the threat posed to the district's high school

The superintendent threatened that if the culprit of the online threat is a student in the district, they would be expelled

Hours after four victims and two suspects were killed in an hours-long shootout in Jersey City, a threat surfaced online about a potential copycat attack at an adjacent city's high school.

The superintendent of Bayonne Public Schools sent out an email to parents late Tuesday night detailing that an individual posted on social media that the "same type of crime" would happen at Bayonne High School Wednesday morning.

"While I cannot inform you of what is happening in the police investigation or if they caught all or any of the of the individuals who posted the message," John Niesz said in the email to parents, " We will have security present as always and your children will be safe tomorrow."

Niesz, a retired police sergeant, said that whomever was found to be responsible for the threat will be punished to the fullest extent of the law, and that he would expel the culprit if they are a student of the Bayonne School District.

"As Superintendent I am disgusted to send this message to our community," Niesz said in the email. "I am appalled at the audacity than an individual would make such a threat to the Bayonne School District. This type of threatening behavior is absolutely deplorable and will not be tolerated."

Bayonne Police are investigating the post.

The threat came on the same day as two suspects exchanged at least 100 rounds of ammo with Jersey City police after they killed a city officer at a cemetery and three other victims at a Kosher market.