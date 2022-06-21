Thieves Trick NYC Woman Into Thinking Car Hit Hers, Then Steal Her Mom's Purse: Cops

Police are looking for two people who tricked a 41-year-old woman into getting out of her vehicle, then stole her mother's purse before running off, authorities say.

The woman was sitting in her double-parked vehicle on Debevoise Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when police say a man walked up to her and told her that another car passing by had just hit hers.

The woman got out of her car to check for damage, at which point a woman working with the suspect grabbed a purse belonging to the victim's 78-year-old mother and ran off, the male suspect in tow, police say.

The purse had about $25,000 in cash inside. No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.